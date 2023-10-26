Moment LA home invader screams ‘Free Palestine’ after being arrested by cops ‘for bursting into home while parents and four children slept inside’

This is the shocking moment a man shouted ‘Free Palestine’ after being arrested by police for bursting into a home while a family slept inside. The alleged intruder, who has not been identified, can be heard screaming ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘Brown Lives Matter’ as he was cuffed after he broke into a house and shouted anti-Semitic insults early on Wednesday morning. The Los Angeles Police Department’s North Hollywood Division units responded to the incident at around 5.20am in the 3000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard. One of the homeowner, with nine-month permanency , called 911 during the home invasion, and said a man had broken in through the door where she was with her husband and four children. ‘[He said] I’m going to kill you because you are Jewish … Israel kills people,’ she told KTLA in a phone interview.

