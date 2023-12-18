Moment Joe Biden gasps in shock as car smashes into his motorcade before Secret Service bundles him into armored SUV with the First Lady – and agents swoop on driver

President Joe Biden stood frozen in shock as a car rammed an SUV that was part of his motorcade before Secret Service agents rushed him into a vehicle and drove him from the area Sunday night.

The president and first lady Jill Biden were leaving his Wilmington, Delaware, campaign headquarters around 8pm after sharing a meal with staffers when the collision happened.

A pool of reporters and photographers captured the dramatic footage that saw the president hurried into the back of his armored SUV by Secret Service agents, not knowing if the crash was part of a deliberate attack.

The wreck occurred at the very moment Biden was walking out of a building. As the loud bang rang out, Biden muttered ‘wow!’ as he looked toward the sound, appearing surprised.

The Secret Service appeared equally as stunned as the man they were protecting, seeming slow off the mark, taking almost ten seconds to bundle the nation’s leader into the safety of his vehicle.

