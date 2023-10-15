Moment Israeli soldiers tell terrified mother and son ‘It’s the IDF, everything is ok’ after they spent hours locked in safe room hiding from Hamas gunmen

Israeli forces have revealed the moment they rescued a mother and son after they spent hours locked in a shelter hiding from Hamas militants amid the group’s assault on October 7.

Footage shows several soldiers identifying themselves as IDF members before telling the frightened woman through a crack in the door: ‘Everything is ok’.

Sharing the video on social media, the IDF said: ‘After hours locked in the shelter throughout the Hamas massacre, our special unit ‘Oketz’ delivered the news to this mother and son that they’re safe.’

Militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, launched the deadliest attack in Israel’s history last Saturday when it entered the south of the country, kidnapped more than 100 hostages and killed at least 1,300 people.

The majority of deaths were amongst civilians, including more than 250 people who were massacred at a music festival. The IDF says it has found countless mutilated bodies, including children and babies, as well as whole villages decimated.

But the nation is coming under increasing pressure amid a fierce response involving placing Gaza under a complete siege and continually launching airstrikes, which are said to have killed more than 2,300 people.

