An Israeli mother whose two sons were take hostage by Hamas exploded at MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell when asked how she feels about Israel’s counterstrikes in Gaza.

Renana Gomeh, whose two sons age 12 and 16 were kidnapped by Hamas, became visibly irritated when Mitchell asked her feelings on the attacks in Gaza.

‘I can’t be sympathetic anymore. I can’t be sympathetic to animal human beings — well, they’re not really human beings — who came into my house, broke everything,’ said Gomeh.

