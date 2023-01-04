Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger looked panicked as he was pulled over by Indiana State Police last month while sat next to his dad in his now-infamous white Hyundai Elantra.

Police bodycam footage captured the moment an officer approached Kohberger’s sedan on December 15 on the I-70 just outside Indianapolis

#NEW: Indiana State Police have released body-camera video from one of its troopers that pulled over Bryan Kohberger and his father on I-70 just outside of Indianapolis. ISP says at the time there was no information available for a suspect in the Idaho murders pic.twitter.com/MyHA34xyo4 — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) January 3, 2023

The footage was released by Indiana State Police Monday evening, hours after Kohberger agreed to be extradited from his home in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, to Idaho to face four first-degree murder charges.

During the stop, Kohberger’s father also appeared concerned as the officer asked Kohberger for his license and registration.

Kohberger was pulled over twice within nine-minutes while driving along I-70 in December.

State police told Fox 59 that there was no information available for the suspect in the Idaho murders at the time of the stops.

Idaho cops first appealed for information on a white Hyundai Elantra on December 7 – a week before the Indiana traffic stop.

Kohberger was eventually arrested on December 30 at his parents’ house in Pennsylvania over the massacre of four University of Idaho students on November 13.

READ MORE