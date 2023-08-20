Moment hero Michigan gas station customer calmly shoots robber armed with a box cutter while holding a six-pack of Miller Lite beer

This is the moment a hero customer stopped a man robbing a Michigan minimart by shooting the suspect – while carrying a six-pack of Miller Lite beer. The incident occurred on July 27 when suspect Cordelius Anthony Martin, 35, armed himself with a boxcutter and tried to rob Stone Lake Marathon’s cash registry. The unnamed customer, who had a valid concealed carry permit, promptly took out his handgun and fired seven shots at the suspect. The customer then held the man at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived. It is not yet clear whether he will face criminal charges for the intervention.

