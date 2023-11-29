Moment ‘hero’ Israeli hostage Rimon Kirsht gives Hamas captor death stare during release

That look Rimon Kirsht gave the Hamas terrorist. pic.twitter.com/H2MkPDOjJe — Eli Kowaz (@elikowaz) November 28, 2023

Former Israeli hostage Rimon Kirsht was spotted giving one of her Hamas captors a piercing final stare during her release – prompting observers across the world to praise her spunky stoicism as “iconic” and that of “a hero.”Rimon Kirsht, 36, was released from Hamas captivity on Tuesday as part of the latest round of 12 hostages who were let go as part of the extended ceasefire deal between the terror group and the Israeli government.At the moment of her release, Kirsht stared down one of the armed Hamas captors before cocking her head and walking away with her arm around fellow hostage Merav Tal, footage showed.The defiant moment quickly sparked a social media uproar, with Middle East analyst Eli Kowaz commenting on “that look Rimon Kirsht gave the Hamas terrorist” on X.

