THE SUN:

THIS is the moment fuming protesters hurled red paint at Russia’s ambassador to Poland amid Vladimir Putin’s slaughter of innocent Ukrainians.

Shocking footage shows ambassador Sergey Andreev looking stony-faced as red liquid resembling blood was splattered across his face during a visit to a World War Two memorial in Warsaw.

Stuck in the middle a chanting crowd, the official could be seen wiping the paint from his face as furious protesters waved Ukrainian flags at him.

It’s the second embarrassment Moscow has faced today after Putin had his victory parade humiliatingly hacked with a message telling Russians they had Ukrainian blood on their hands.

Ukraine and the West have repeatedly accused Russian forces of targeting civilians and war crimes, charges Moscow rejects.

Andreev was drenched in paint as he placed a wreath at the Memorial Cemetery-Mausoleum of Soviet Soldiers in the Polish capital after the Russian embassy scrapped plans for a Victory Day march.

READ MORE