Moment four female Chicago police officers spend three minutes trying to arrest ‘shoplifter’

Video of a retail theft arrest at 95th and Ashland.



The subject resists police and takes off running.

Patrick Johnson-Henry, 32, was taken into custody on the 9400 block of S Justine and was charged with 4 counts of resisting police, 1 count of possession of a replica firearm, 1… pic.twitter.com/x5PBaBTwxF — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) November 23, 2023

Video posted on social media of four female Chicago police officers attempting to arrest a suspected shoplifter has sparked backlash over the department’s health and fitness standards.Footage shows the attempted arrest on 95th Street and Ashland Avenue where the four female officers outnumbered one male suspect.The Chicago police officers approached the suspect and he emptied out his pockets when they start to detain him.As the officers tried to put a pair of handcuffs on the man, he repeatedly broke free from their clutches.The four officers pinned the suspect against a wall, but were still unable to get the handcuffs on him. Police scanner audio revealed one of the officers defeatedly asking for backup during the incident. She sounded out of breath.

READ MORE