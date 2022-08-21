Distressing footage showed a disabled 66 year-old being beaten to death with a metal pole in Seattle – allegedly by a serial criminal cops say had been freed by a local judge on a separate felony charge just eight days earlier.

Aaron Fulk, 48, is said to be the man caught on surveillance footage as he bludgeoned 66-year-old Rodney Peterman with the makeshift weapon in the Washington city’s notoriously crime-ridden downtown.

It happened close to Seattle’s world-famous Pike Place food market, a popular tourist-hot spot, KOMO reported.

