Moment brazen thieves steal a dozen caged French bulldog puppies worth $100K from a California pet store

This is the moment brazen thieves stole a dozen caged puppies worth $100,000 by unloading them from a California pet store and tossing them in the back of a getaway van. Surveillance video captured four masked men as they broke into the Top Dog Pet Store in Gardena just after 1am Tuesday.The robbers grabbed 12 French bulldogs, including one 10-month-old show dog named ‘Roll X.’Shop owner Andrew Avalos told KTLA5 the robbers snatched the pups and threw them in a large white Chevy van ‘like they were stuffed animals.’It is unclear if the dogs were injured, and Gardena Police are on the hunt for the missing pups. Four masked thieves are seen tossing a dozen French bulldogs into the back of a white van on Tuesday morning Shop owner Andrew Avalos said that the financial loss from the heist is concerning, but finding the stolen dogs is his top priorityThe video begins with the robbers backing up their van to the front of the store on Rosecrans Avenue before the suspects open up the back two doors of the vehicle. Two men then jump out of the van and proceed to break the front doors with a tool before they bust into the shop.

