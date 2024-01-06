Moment American Airlines passenger is escorted from flight after punching and spitting in attendant’s face: Plane was forced to divert from Bozeman to Amarillo

This is the moment an American Airlines passenger is escorted from a flight after punching and spitting in attendant’s face, forcing the plane to be diverted.

The bizarre ordeal took place on Wednesday when pilots had to make an emergency landing at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport around 2.20pm after an unruly passenger, identified as Keith Edward Fagiana, acted out.

Fagiana was on Flight 1497 that departed Fort Worth, Texas heading to Bozeman, Montana when he allegedly punched a flight attendant in the face, kicked a police officer in the groin and spit on other assisting officers.

Some of the passengers had to intervene and restrain the man before he was handcuffed and taken off the aircraft.

According to an agent, Fagiana said that he didn’t have any recollection of the flight, but ‘admitted he had drunk some Captain Morgans’ — a brand of rum — at bars before the flight, the Associated Press reported.

He faces charges of interfering with a flight crew. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

