Ohio police dispersed pepper spray at Black Lives Matter protesters after several aggressively approached and allegedly hurled rocks at them following the Jayland Walker grand jury decision.

“Go ahead, I dare you n—gers, I dare you n—gers, I’ma die about this bitch"



"Imma burn this bitch down, on my kids!"



A man rushes at @Akron_Police at the #BLM riot & threatens them. pic.twitter.com/7kM46yw2y3 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 20, 2023

BLM activists gathered on Copley Road in Akron on Wednesday to call for justice after a grand jury didn’t indict eight police officers, who shot and killed 25-year-old Walker in June 2022.

The state’s attorney general announced the officers wouldn’t be charged because Walker, who was shot with at least 46 bullets, was a threat to officers after shooting at them during a pursuit.

While Walker’s family claimed the protest was peaceful with several children involved, police said others were throwing rocks and bottles at officers moments before the officers pulled out the spray.

One video from the protest showed several activists becoming hostile toward police by flipping them off and shouting ‘f*** you’ while one man took off his shirt and yelled, ‘Imma die about this b… imma burn this b down on my kids.’

READ MORE