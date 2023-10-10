Moment 10-year-old boy is kidnapped by Hamas terrorists and taken to Gaza as bystander begs them not to ‘harm’ him

Video has emerged of a 10-year-old boy being kidnapped from his homeland by Hamas terrorists as they launched their attack against Israel over the weekend.The disturbing footage shows the youngster being dragged towards an opening in border fence between Gaza and Israel by the gunmen, who kidnapped around 150 people in their surprise offensive launched on Saturday morning.Erez Kalderon, who was taken from his home in Nir Oz in the south of Israel by Hamas, looks terrified as he is led through the streets by the heavily armed men.His father Offer and sister Sahar, 16, were also abducted in Hamas’s unprecedented ground, air and sea assault that has left Israel reeling.The chaotic footage, posted on social media, shows the young boy being held by the arms by a much larger man who is accompanied by another holding a rifle.

