NEW YORK POST:

The suspect in last weekend’s stabbing at the Museum of Modern Art was apprehended in Philadelphia early Tuesday morning, according to the NYPD.

Gary Cabana, 60, had been on the lam since the incident on Saturday night. He was apprehended by Philadelphia police at about 1:36 a.m. and is awaiting extradition to New York for arrest and charges.

After losing his job in January, Cabana was also charged with a criminal harassment complaint after sending threatening emails to a woman at the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees office.

“When they said I couldn’t go upstairs to see STARRY STARYY NIGHT EVER AGAIN I lost it.”

READ MORE