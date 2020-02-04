NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

A South Carolina woman whose newborn daughter died in a prison toilet has settled with the state and two medical companies for $1.15 million. Sinetra Johnson was pregnant with twins at the Camille Griffin Graham Correctional Institution in Columbia, S.C., when she went into early labor at 26 weeks gestation on Oct. 11, 2012. An inmate at the time, she reported suffering “severe abdominal pain” starting at 6 a.m., but medical staff checked her vital signs, diagnosed the problem as “stretching” ligaments and repeatedly ignored her ongoing cries for help, her court filings state.

