Mom whose daughter was allegedly killed by migrant MS-13 member sues DHS for $100M

A heartbroken mother whose daughter was allegedly raped and murdered by a teenage MS-13 gang member from El Salvador has filed a lawsuit against the federal government for playing “Russian roulette with our lives,” accusing agents of failing to stop the suspect at the border.

Tammy Nobles, the mother of 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton, argues in her $100 million lawsuit that both the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services failed her daughter by allowing the unidentified migrant into the country without confirming his identity.

Nobles and another grieving mother testified on Thursday in front of the House panel conducting an impeachment inquiry into Alejandro Mayorkas, who they accuse of not enforcing federal immigration laws.

“For me this not a political issue this a safety issue for everyone living in the United States,” she told the House Homeland Security Committee.

“This could have been anyone’s daughter. I don’t want any other parent to live the nightmare that

I am living. I am her voice now and I am going to fight with everything I have to get her story told

and bring awareness of the issue at the border.”

