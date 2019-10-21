NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

A jittery mom, her purse stuffed with $30,000 cash, walked into the Manhattan Detention Center to bail out her son.

Seven hours later, the money was gone. The son was still behind bars. And the 69-year old mother was inside a hospital emergency room, the victim of a merciless robbery that haunts her to this day.

In a detailed and disturbing Manhattan lawsuit, Linda Shapiro says she was twice victimized for her May 10, 2016, mission of maternal mercy: First in a brazen set-up where Department of Correction workers conspired with two sadistic bandits to steal her cash.

And then by a continuing cover-up as Correction Department officials allegedly stonewalled the investigation of the still-unsolved Lower Manhattan crime.

Shapiro, a 69-year-old psychotherapist, suffers PTSD and harrowing flashbacks to the attack where she was twice tasered, slammed repeatedly against a wall and left writhing in agony while correction workers watched without offering aid or summoning help, her lawyer claims.