A mom who threatened a Texas House of Representatives education meeting with lawsuits if her daughter is taught critical race theory spoke about her frustration with public education in an interview with Fox News Digital.

“If my daughter is taught CRT at all, I will sue you. If my daughter is taught [social and emotional learning] at all I will sue you. I am encouraging every parent I know to sue you; to sue every teacher, every principal, every system, everybody up the chain… because we’re tired of y’all,” said a mother named Gabrielle Clark on June 26 at a public education hearing.

“I’m an atheist, bisexual, bi-racial, homeless person… I do not want my child to be taught that just because she is Black and a woman she ain’t gonna make it. I do not want my daughter to be taught that she needs to express herself sexually in her classroom.”

What preceded her comments at the public education meeting, Clark explained to Fox News Digital, was that two of her school-aged children – a daughter and son – “had been indoctrinated with CRT and [social and emotional learning].”

