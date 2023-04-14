A mother who says her eleven-year-old daughter’s school encouraged her to transition has claimed officials kept her new gender a secret from her family.

Aurora Regino is suing the Chico Unified School District in California and last week appeared at a school board meeting to reveal how the child had told a school counselor she felt like a boy – who immediately ‘affirmed her new identity’.

‘The elementary school transitioned her from female to male behind my back,’ she said. ‘During one of those one-on-one meetings my daughter told the counselor she wanted to tell me about her new identity – the counselor ignored her request.’

But also at the board meeting was trans activist Squeaky Saint Francis who demanded that the school district maintain its ‘parental secrecy’ because children will commit suicide.

The Chico school district sided with the trans activist and voted to keep the secrecy policy in place with a 3-2 vote on April 5.

