NY POST

An Australian mom has given a firsthand account of the devastating effects of bullying on her son in a now-viral clip. In the heart-wrenching anti-bullying video, Yarraka Bayles’ son Quaden Bayles, who was born with Achondroplasia dwarfism, sobs in the family’s car after another child at his school taunted him for his height, she says. “I wish I could stab myself in my heart,” Quaden, 9, says through tears. “I want someone to kill me.”

READ MORE AT THE NY POST