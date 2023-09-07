Mom says her son Ryan Furtado was killed by Peloton bike in his New York City apartment

A mother is suing home-exercise giant Peloton alleging that one of their exercise bikes fell on her son, slashing an artery, leaving him dead on the floor of his Brooklyn apartment.

According to a lawsuit filed in New York, Johanna Furtado says that her son Ryan was ‘killed instantly’ when his bike toppled on him as he used it for leverage when getting up from the floor as part of an exercise program in January 2022, just a week before his 33rd birthday.

During his routine, as Furtado was getting up from the floor using the equipment for leverage, the bike ‘spun around and impacted him on his neck and face severing in his carotid artery in his neck killing him instantly.’

His body was eventually discovered by the NYPD, the bike was lying on his face when he was found.

Furtado’s death is not the first involving a Peloton bike. In 2021, a 6-year-old was killed after being dragged by a treadmill while a 3-year-old suffered a ‘brain injury’ during a similar incident. The model involved in those incidents, the Peloton Tread Plus, has since been discontinued.

