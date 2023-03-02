A Michigan mom whose two sons died of fentanyl overdoses has slammed President Biden as “despicable” after he laughed off the false claim that his administration was to blame for their deaths.

Two days ago, a mother who lost two children to fentanyl poisoning testified before Congress. This is Joe Biden‘s response to that mother, as he laughs at their deaths.

Rebecca Kiessling, whose sons Caleb, 20, and Kyler, 18, died in July 2020 after taking fentanyl-laced Percocet pills, took aim at Biden on Wednesday night after he used her family’s story to knock GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s suggestion he was responsible for the fatalities.

“This is how you speak about the death of my sons? Because a congresswoman misspoke? You mock the loss of my sons?” Kiessling said in a scathing video posted on Facebook.

Kiessling had testified before the House Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday about the loss of her sons, telling Congress that more should be done to stop fentanyl imports.

Greene (R-Ga.) quickly seized on Kiessling’s testimony, suggesting that the brothers might still be alive if the Biden administration had secured the border and stopped the flow of drugs into the US.

Biden, 80, poked fun at Greene on Wednesday night, chuckling as he told a gathering of House Democrats in Baltimore that the boys died under the Trump administration.

