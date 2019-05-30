NEW YORK POST:

A Delaware mother’s Dominican Republic getaway with her husband and best friends turned into a hellish nightmare when she was beaten unconscious during an eight-hour-long “savage attack” at a resort and left for dead, the woman claimed.

Tammy Lawrence-Daley, 51, of Wilmington revealed the details of the horrific incident in a lengthy post on Facebook Wednesday — months after the bloody January assault in which she says she was nearly killed.

“How do you explain to your kids you were almost killed by some random stranger and that ‘Mommy is coming home, but I don’t look like myself’? How do you look into your parents eyes as they gaze upon your battered face telling them, ‘I’m okay, I’ll be okay,’” Lawrence-Daley began the online post.

“Now that I’ve had some time to heal, it’s time to tell my story, in the hopes that women will be more aware, and hopefully prevent what happened to me,” the mom wrote.

According to Lawrence-Daley, she took a vacation at the end of January with her husband and their best pals at the all-inclusive Majestic Elegance resort in Punta Cana.