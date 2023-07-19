The mother of the US soldier who has been detained in North Korea after crossing into the country without authorization said the risky behavior was unlike her son.

The 23-year-old Army private, Travis King, was stationed in South Korea and was on a tour of the demilitarized zone between the two countries Tuesday when he strayed from the group and ran across the border.

“I can’t see Travis doing anything like that,” Claudine Gates, of Racine, Wisconsin, told ABC News.

She said she last spoke to her son a few days ago and just wanted him to come home.

King was facing military disciplinary charges while stationed in South Korea after having served time at a prison in the country over assault charges.

He was supposed to fly back to the US and was escorted by military personnel to the airport, but he left past the security checkpoint and skipped his flight.

