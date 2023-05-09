A Mormon mother-of-three who wrote a children’s book on grief to help her sons deal with their father’s death has been charged with his murder.

Kouri Richins , 33, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of poisoning her husband Eric to death last year at their home in Kamas, Utah. A medical examiner said they found five times the lethal dose of fentanyl – a painkiller 100 times stronger than morphine – in Eric’s system after he died on March 4 last year.

Richins told police she had made Eric a Moscow Mule and gave him a THC gummy on the night of his death to celebrate him selling a home for their real estate business.

She claims she then left him alone and went to soothe one of their three children, returning to their bedroom at 3am to find him passed out and ‘cold to the touch’.

Following his death, Richins wrote ‘Are you with me?’ – a picture book to help children cope after the death of a loved one. She did television interviews to promote the book as recently as last month.

Now, police say she poisoned him with fentanyl. They have not yet confirmed her alleged motive but say she previously changed his life insurance policy to make herself the sole beneficiary.

He and his business partner changed it back when they discovered it, and he is even said to have told friends that if anything happened to him, his wife was to blame.

READ MORE