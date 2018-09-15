NEW YORK POST:

The grieving mother of a young girl killed by MS-13 gang members on Long Island was fatally struck by a car on Friday while preparing for a candlelight vigil at her daughter’s memorial, cops said.

Evelyn Rodriguez — who attended President Trump’s State of the Union Address to shed light on the brutal slaying of 16-year-old Kayla Cuevas — was struck by a vehicle in Brentwood at around 4 p.m. — two years to the day her daughter’s body was found in a wooded area off the same block, according to police.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Evelyn Rodriguez this evening, along with her family and friends. #RIPEvelyn,” Trump tweeted Friday.

Rodriguez, 50, was on Ray Court — near where the remains of Kayla and her best friend Nisa Mickens, 15, were found. The two had been beaten with baseball bats and hacked with a machete by MS-13 gang members.

The mom was preparing for the vigil when she and a woman driving a white 2016 Nissan Rogue got into a heated altercation over a memorial for the two girls that had been dismantled in front of a house on the block, cops said.

The woman was a relative of someone who lived at the home, according to police.

In video footage posted on Long Island News 12’s Web site, Rodriguez and a man can be seen confronting the driver.

That’s when the SUV driver accelerated and fatally struck Rodriguez, cops said. The network did not air that part of the footage.