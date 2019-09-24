NEW YORK POST:

The Bronx mom whose 5-year-old girl narrowly survived her suicidal father’s leap in front of a train Monday morning made a desperate run from the family’s home to the nearby subway station when she suspected something was wrong, relatives said.

Niurka Caraballo received a troubling phone call from Fernando Balbuena shortly after he left their Grand Concourse apartment with their daughter, Ferni Balbuena, around 8 a.m. this morning, said Luis Sanchez, the godfather of the couple’s son.

“She couldn’t understand what he was saying. It wasn’t coming through,” said Sanchez. “But she got the feeling that something was very, very wrong.”

“She felt something was wrong, so she ran to the train.”

But by the time she got there, it was too late.

At the Kingsbridge Road 4-train station — less than a half-mile from the family’s home — Balbuena, 45, scooped his daughter up and leaped into the path of an oncoming southbound train, according to cops and horrified witnesses.