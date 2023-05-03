The mother of the Atlanta gunman who opened fire at a hospital, killing one woman and injuring four others, blamed a medication mix-up for the shooting.

Officials have named the suspect as Deion Patterson, 24, and are warning members of the public not to approach him as he is ‘armed and dangerous’.

Three of the victims are currently in critical condition, with two being operated on by trauma surgeons.

A 39-year-old woman was killed in the shooting in the hospital waiting room, with four other women, aged 71, 56, 39 and 25 all injured.

Sources claim that Patterson, who served in the Coast Guard for five years, was attending a medical appointment for himself and was accompanied by his mother before becoming ‘enraged’ in the lobby.

His mother, Minyone Patterson, told The Daily Beast: ‘The damn VA gave him some messed up medication. And all he wanted was an Ativan.’

She declined to comment when contacted by DailyMail.com, but authorities confirmed that she was cooperating with them.

