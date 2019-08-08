NEW YORK POST:

The mother of the El Paso Walmart shooting suspect called police weeks before the massacre because she was worried about her son owning an AK-style assault rifle, lawyers for the family said Wednesday.

The mom wasn’t concerned that Patrick Crusius, 21, posed a threat but was troubled that he owned the weapon — given his age, maturity level and lack of experience handling such a firearm, attorneys Chris Ayres and R. Jack Ayres told CNN.

During the call, an Allen, Texas public safety officer told Crusius’ mom that her son was legally allowed to buy the weapon, the lawyers said.

The mom didn’t provide her name or her son’s name, they added.

It’s unclear if the weapon she was worried about is the same AK-style rifle Crusius allegedly used to kill 22 people and wound dozens of others Saturday at a packed Walmart.