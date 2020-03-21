New York Post:

A 7-month-old baby from rural South Carolina has tested positive for the coronavirus, after being diagnosed with viral pneumonia and running a high fever, according to a report.

Now his mother is speaking out to warn parents the coronavirus — which is said to be more serious for older adults — can hurt children, too.

“I really feel like people need to know that it’s possible that their children can get it, and I feel like a lot of people are taking it as a joke,” mom-of-three Courtney Doster told WOWT News in Camden. “It’s obviously very serious.”

Read more at The New York Post