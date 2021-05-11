The New York Post:

A young British mom was murdered in front of her baby daughter in Greece on Tuesday as she tried to hide from burglars who tied up her husband and hanged their dog outside their house, according to police.

In an abhorrent crime that has shocked the Mediterranean country, the 20-year-old mom — named by local media as UK passport-holder Caroline Crouch — was found beaten and strangled in her attic beside her 11-month-old daughter, police said.

Her husband, identified as 32-year-old pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos, told police three hooded men had burst into their house in the Athens neighborhood of Glyka Nera at 5 a.m. and tied him to a chair while demanding money, the Greek Reporter said.

Once he finally managed to free himself, he found his murdered wife next to their crying baby where they had been hiding in the attic, sources told the outlet.

Local news site Ta Nea said the killer crooks may have even turned their guns on the baby and threatened to shoot her if the mother did not reveal where the family valuables were hidden.

