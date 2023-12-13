Mom gripes she’s ‘forced’ to shell out $70 just for daughter’s cereal at Disney World

It better be worth the crunch.

A mother was in shock after having to pay up $70 for a bowl of frosted flakes for her daughter at the renowned Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

Travel agent Kaitlin LeBeouf and her 4-year-old daughter dined at the Cinderella’s Royal Table resort restaurant before a friend asked the mother, “Tell me what your kid got for $70?” as they poked fun at the amusement park’s soaring prices.

LeBeouf then gives a sarcastic, surprised look when asked and goes “frosted flakes” before trying to take away the bowl of cereal from her child to show viewers.

