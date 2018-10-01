NEW YORK POST

A St. Louis mom is making a federal case over the fact that her son didn’t make the high school soccer team. The unnamed woman, whose son is a junior at Ladue Horton Watkins High School– located in the most affluent section of the city– filed a lawsuit in federal court this week, claiming the coach’s decision discriminates against her child. The boy, called John Doe in the Wednesday filing at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, played on the junior varsity team last year, and the suit claims he’s good enough to do so again

READ MORE AT THE NEW YORK POST