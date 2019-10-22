NEW YORK POST:

A Colorado mom who went on a high-profile fundraising blitz for her supposedly sick daughter has been charged with the child’s murder — after the youngster’s body was exhumed and showed no signs of terminal illness, according to authorities.

Kelly Renee Turner, 41, repeatedly got 7-year-old daughter Olivia Gant on the news in Denver as she sought donations for expensive medical treatment as well as fulfilling her “bucket list” of dreams.

She raised over $25,000 and the Make-A-Wish Colorado Foundation spent $11,264 on a bat princess party for the girl, who was separately made an honorary police chief and then a firefighter during ride-alongs.

Medicaid also overpaid the mom $538,991 for treatments that authorities now say the girl no longer needed, according to her indictment.

Turner allegedly decided to stop providing nutrition through a tube her daughter had been surviving on and signed a “Do not resuscitate” order for her daughter, who died in a hospice in August 2017.