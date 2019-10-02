NEW YORK POST:

A Tennessee mother was arrested for twirling her daughter in the air with one arm while blowing smoke in the baby’s face during a video that was livestreamed on Facebook.

Tybresha Sexton, 24, was charged with child abuse after police busted the mom at her Chattanooga home on Sunday after several people reported the shocking clip to the authorities.

“[I] didn’t want that fu–in’ baby anyway,” Sexton allegedly told responding officers, according to her arrest affidavit obtained by WTVC.

Cops said Sexton’s breath smelled like booze and there were several liquor bottles lying around her apartment.

A shocking 43-second clip of the livestream, posted by another user, apparently shows Sexton lighting up with one hand and casually holding up her 1-month-old with the other. It’s unclear what she was smoking.