Mom blasted for breastfeeding baby on Disney ride with surprise drop: ‘Dangerous’

Don’t mind if I bibbity boob-ity do. A mom visiting Disney World in Orlando, Florida decided to breastfeed her daughter on the Frozen Ever After ride at Epcot and it was caught on the amusement park’s camera.The photo circulated the internet and the mom soon became the titular character of an online debate

.However, mom Meredith Barnayak said she didn’t see any issue with breastfeeding her daughter Poppy, 1, while on the ride.“She would just pull on my shirt and I thought, ‘OK, it’s dark out. We’re all humans. We’re all honestly going to enjoy the ride a lot better and you’ll be happier being fed,’” Barnayak told Today.

