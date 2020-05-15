NBCNEWYORK.COM

Mayor Bill de Blasio included the video in a tweet condemning the confrontation

The NYPD is under fire again after a video showed police officers arresting a 22-year-old mother in the subway who they say refused to properly cover her face. Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned the confrontation in a tweet, where he also shared the video that sparked the controversy. Police say they stopped Kaleemah Rozier and her young child inside the Atlantic Avenue/Barclays Center subway station just before noon on Wednesday and attempted to enforce the new rules to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The video posted to social media by a witness showed that Rozier and her child both had on face masks, but their noses and mouths weren’t covered.

