NEW YORK POST:

The mother whose baby was yanked from her arms by police officers at a Brooklyn benefits center used her child “as a shield” to prevent herself from getting arrested — and bit a city peace officer on the arm, according to an internal agency report obtained by The Post.

According to statements from two Human Resources Administration officers, including one who was involved in the Dec. 7 incident at a SNAP center in Boerum Hill, 23-year-old mother Jazmine Headley acted “disorderly” and “loud” and “irate” when she refused to move from the floor of the facility.

Headley has claimed that she got into a spat with the HRA officers because she was sitting on the floor of the center with her 17-month-old son, Damone Buckman III, because there were no chairs available.

But, according to the statements, a peace officer “made several attempts to calm client Headley down and to just have a seat to avoid [the] situation from getting worse.”

Headley’s child was also still in his stroller when the incident sparked and that she only picked him up after NYPD cops arrived, the statements say.

“She began to use her baby as a shield from getting arrested and was telling the officers, ‘You better not touch me,’” one report states.

Another report says Headley “intentionally used her toddler son as a shield. He was sitting in his stroller, but she took him out once she knew the police were called.”

Prior to NYPD involvement, Headley was told that she cannot sit on the floor of the facility “because it’s a passageway and should be free of obstruction” but Headley fired back “saying she is not f—king moving anywhere,” one report states.