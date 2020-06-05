NY POST

The Brooklyn lawyer accused of tossing a Molotov cocktail into an NYPD vehicle blamed Mayor Bill de Blasio for not holding back cops for their own protection less than an hour before the incident, according to a video interview.

“I think this protest is a long time coming,” lawyer Urooj Rahman said near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn around 12:15 a.m. May 30.

“This s–t won’t ever stop unless we f–kin’ take it all down. And that’s why the anger is being expressed tonight in this way,” she said.

During the four-minute interview, Rahman claimed to be unaware that cops had been hurt by protesters during violent clashes sparked by the police killing of George Floyd — but said de Blasio should have held back the NYPD “the way that the mayor in Minneapolis did.”

READ MORE AT THE NY POST