Two Brooklyn lawyers accused of tossing a Molotov cocktail at an empty NYPD car during a chaotic George Floyd protest last weekend are getting tossed into lockup themselves — for now. Princeton grad Colinford Mattis, 32, and his alleged accomplice and fellow lawyer Urooj Rahman, 31, lost their home detention status late Friday when three federal judges ordered them returned to official custody pending a further review of the feds push to get their bail revoked for good. Mattis and Rahman were initially granted permission to stay in their respective homes after posting $250,000 bail, and an initial attempt by federal prosecutors to get that decision overturned failed. Prosecutors appealed again and Friday the federal panel decided to send Mattis and Rahman back into lock up to wait until a final ruling is reached.

