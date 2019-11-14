PJ MEDIA:

A larger than life statue of the ancient god Moloch, to whose roaring fires pagans sacrificed their live children, has been placed at the entrance to one of the most sacred Christian sites for an “art display.”

The Colloseum is believed to be the place where many Christian martyrs died, fed to wild animals or killed by gladiators during the Roman Empire. In 1749, Pope Benedict XIV made it official Church policy to view the Colosseum as a sacred site where early Christians had been martyred. He installed Stations of the Cross, declaring it sanctified by the blood of the Christian martyrs who died tragically there.

This ritual leaves no doubt that this famous historical site has deep Christian roots and significance. The placement of a pagan god — responsible for the deaths of untold numbers of children — in front of it has left visitors and pilgrims confused. Life Site News reported:

Some Catholics are distressed that the pagan god Moloch has been erected at the entrance to the Colosseum, which is one of many amphitheatres where Christians were tortured and executed for the entertainment of the pagan crowds.