NEW YORK POST:

The illegal immigrant accused of fatally stabbing 20-year-old University of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts wasn’t properly read his Miranda rights, recently-filed court documents say.

Prosecutors admitted that an officer “inadvertently” failed to tell Cristhian Bahena Rivera that anything he said could be used against him when he was busted for murder around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 of last year, according to court filings reported by the Des Moines Register.

His rights were properly read to him at around 5:50 a.m., as he sat in a vehicle near the cornfield where Tibbetts’ body was found, the state said in the documents filed Friday.

Prosecutors agreed that any statements Rivera, now 25, made between that time frame shouldn’t be used as evidence in his trial, but argued that they could be used to refute testimony. The defense argues they shouldn’t be used at all.