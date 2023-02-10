Moldova said a Russian missile entered its airspace en route to a target in Ukraine during the latest wave of Russian attacks, adding to the risk of the war spilling over as the Kremlin laid out its plans to mark the first anniversary of the invasion.

The commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny, said two missiles were launched from the Black Sea on Friday and strayed across the border with Moldova and over Romania—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization member—before re-entering Ukrainian airspace. Both Moldova and Romania said one missile had been detected, and that it had passed only over Moldova, which condemned it as a violation of its airspace.

Romania’s Defense Ministry said it was most likely a cruise missile launched from a Russian warship near the Crimean Peninsula, and at its closest point passed around 22 miles northeast of Romanian airspace.

The incident will likely heighten concerns about containing the war as Russia steps up its aerial barrage of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Last year, a missile fired by Ukraine to intercept a Russian attack slammed into a village in neighboring Poland.

