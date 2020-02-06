MISIONLOCAL.ORG

Multiple sources have confirmed to Mission Local that, at around mid-day, FBI officials dropped in on San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection. The feds allegedly entered the Planning Department, which is next door to the Department of Building Inspection headquarters on the 1600 block of Mission, and then migrated to an area where DBI stores servers. Mission Local is told that the federal officials were searching for files related to 555 Fulton. That project is owned by Z&L Properties. Its billionaire co-owner Zhang Li purportedly lavished “some stone,” expensive liquor and seven-star accomodations on San Francisco Public Works boss Mohammed Nuru during a Chinese trip, according to the FBI. In exchange, Nuru purportedly pulled strings to help along the project.

