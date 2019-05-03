BREITBART:

According to data released by the Gesellschaft für Deutsche Sprache (Society for the German Language), the most popular boy’s name for newborn babies in Berlin is Mohammed.

Mohammed ranks first as the most popular name for newborn boys in the German capital once all the variations of the name, such as different spellings like Muhammed and variations like Mehmet, are counted together, German tabloid Bild reports.

The name has also become very popular in Bremen, where it ranks in third place for newborn boys behind Ben and Elias.