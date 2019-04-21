NY POST

7 arrested in Sri Lanka Easter bombings as death toll rises

Sri Lankan authorities have arrested seven people over a series of devastating attacks that left at least 207 dead and 450 injured on Easter Sunday. Near-simultaneous blasts hit three churches and three luxury hotels in the capital Colombo — the worst violence in the South Asian country since its civil war ended a decade ago. A suicide bomber then struck when police raided a house in a northern suburb of the capital, killing at least three officers, an official speaking on the condition of anonymity told reporters. Most of the earlier attacks — including another at a guesthouse — were also thought to be suicide bombings, the government said.

