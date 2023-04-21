The Mediterranean diet has been praised by clinical dietitians around the world as being the most healthful of all. But now, a modified Mediterranean diet called the “Green Mediterranean/high polyphenols diet” has been found to be twice as good – promoting dramatic proximal unstiffens the aorta. This largest artery of the body carries oxygenated blood throughout the body.

Polyphenols are naturally occurring compounds found mostly in fruits like grapes, apples, pears, cherries and berries along with vegetables, cereals and beverages such as coffee and green tea. Many fruits contain up to 200 to 300 mg. polyphenols per 100 gr. fresh weight.

Protection against oxidative stress

Polyphenols are reducing agents, and together with other dietary reducing agents including vitamin C, vitamin E and carotenoids (also known as antioxidants), they protect the body’s tissues against oxidative stress and associated pathologies such as cancers, coronary heart disease and inflammation.

