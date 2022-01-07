NEW YORK POST:

The Chief Executive Officer of Moderna said that he anticipates people will need a second COVID-19 booster shot this fall as the vaccine’s efficacy wanes over the next few months.

Stephane Bancel, speaking at a Goldman Sachs-organized healthcare conference on Thursday, said Moderna is working on a booster shot focused on the omicron variant of COVID-19, however it’s unlikely that it will be available in the next two months.

“I still believe we’re going to need boosters in the fall of ’22 and forward,” Bancel said.

A new study from Israel showed that a fourth dose of the vaccine boosts antibodies five-fold, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Tuesday. The country has already begun dosing immunocompromised individuals.

