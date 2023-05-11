The hight of a human nose, meaning the distance from top to bottom, may well have been influenced by the cool climates of Europe and might be a result of Human-Neanderthal interbreeding.

These are some of the insights gained by a recent peer-review study published recently by a group of scientists in the Communications Biology journal.

The researchers based in the UK, China, France, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Germany, and Brazil used data gathered from more than 6,000 volunteers across Latin America, of mixed European, Native American and African ancestry.

Professor Andres Ruiz-Linares explained: “Most genetic studies of human diversity have investigated the genes of Europeans; our study’s diverse sample of Latin American participants broadens the reach of genetic study findings, helping us to better understand the genetics of all humans.”

“It has long been speculated that the shape of our noses is determined by natural selection; as our noses can help us to regulate the temperature and humidity of the air we breathe in, different shaped noses may be better suited to different climates that our ancestors lived in,” first author Dr. Qing Li from Fudan University in Shangai said. “The gene we have identified here may have been inherited from Neanderthals to help humans adapt to colder climates as our ancestors moved out of Africa.”

